Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — November 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, a day “people around the world unite to demand a better fight against the world’s toughest cancer.”

Alex Trebek, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, shared a heartfelt plea to bring an end to the deadly disease on social media Thursday morning.

“In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits,” Trebek said.

This makes pancreatic cancer one of the world’s deadliest cancers.

Trebek also announced he teamed with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to raise awareness.

“We will never give up hope,” he concluded.

