Not cooking a bird? Get your deep-fried turkey fix at this fast food joint

Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich (Arby’s)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If the thought of cooking a turkey and prepping a cranberry sauce just sounds too daunting in 2020, Arby’s has you covered.

The “we’ve got the meat” people are taking care of your favorite Thanksgiving cravings by bringing deep-fried turkey back to their menu.

One of the offerings, the Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich, packs some of your turkey day favorites into a single sandwich. Arby’s says ingredients include deep-fried turkey breast, Swiss cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cranberry spread on honey wheat bread.

Other seasonal offerings include the Deep Fried Turkey Club and Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap.

According to the food blog Brand Eating, Arby’s first rolled out its fried turkey offerings in 2017.

