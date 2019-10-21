Northrop Grumman shipping secret cargo through Redondo Beach Marina

REDONDO BEACH, California (KCRA) – Defense contractor Northrop Grumman has begun moving a secret cargo through a Southern California marina.

The Daily Breeze reports part of King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach closed at 5 p.m. Friday and remained off-limits through 5 p.m. Sunday for the move of what is described as a U.S. Navy demonstration project.

The large object will be taken from a Northrop Grumman facility in Redondo Beach to a barge for shipment to San Diego.

The newspaper says that during a Redondo Beach City Council meeting this week, Northrop Grumman officials cited national security concerns in declining to provide information about the object.

The company agreed on Oct. 15 to pay the city $25,000 for a licensing agreement to use the marina and for any costs the city incurs.

