North Carolina shelter advertises ‘World’s Worst Cat’

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting one particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted her picture with the label “World’s Worst Cat.”

The cat, named Perdita, is described as liking jump scares, lurking, and being the queen of the house — all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn’t like kittens, dogs or children — which means she will need to be a solo cat.

The post is getting a lot of attention … And even a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a forever home, you can fill out an application at www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org.

