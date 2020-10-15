NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean dies at 68 after reportedly battling coronavirus

by: FOX 8 Web Central and Nexstar Media Wire

Former San Diego Chargers defensive end Fred Dean waves to fans after his speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.

The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers pass rusher had been hospitalized since last week due to coronavirus, according to a former teammate.

Former 49ers safety Dwight Hicks said Dean was in intensive care in a post on social media.

Dean was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2008. He won Super Bowls XVI and XIX with San Francisco.

He was drafted in 1975 by San Diego and retired with the 49ers in 1985.

Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker released the following statement on his passing.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean. He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game – commitment, integrity, courage – over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred’s memory.”

