NFL flexes 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup to Sunday Night Football

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks Week 17 game has been flexed to a prime time slot on Sunday Night Football.

The matchup will take place in Seattle next Sunday night.

The teams will battle it out for the top spot of the NFC West.

If the Seahawks win on Sunday against Arizona, it will assure Seattle of at least a top-two seed in the NFC and hosting a game in the divisional round after getting a bye the first week.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night, 34-31 advancing their record 12-3.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.