National Egg McMuffin Day: Here’s when you can get yours for free from McDonald’s

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday — on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg Mcmuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

Fun fact: the Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then show up at a McDonald’s between 6 and 10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

No purchase necessary.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.