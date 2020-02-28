National Egg McMuffin Day: Here’s when you can get yours for free from McDonald’s

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday — on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg Mcmuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

Fun fact: the Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then show up at a McDonald’s between 6 and 10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

No purchase necessary.

