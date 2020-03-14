National chains offer ‘Pi Day’ deals

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Saturday, March 14 is 3.14 or “Pi Day,” Referring to the mathematical constant pi, which is usually rounded to 3.14 and restaurants across the country are celebrating with deals.

Like Boston Market, where you can get a free chicken pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink.

When you order a large pizza from Papa Johns, you can get a second one for $3.14.

7-Eleven is offering pizzas for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza canceled its annual ‘Pi Day’ deal due to crowds and the coronavirus, but if you download their app by midnight Sunday, you can get a pizza for $3.14.

Check out social media for even more Pi Day deals.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.