NASA spots celestial ‘ghoulish gourd’

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit!

The space agency is sharing this photo of a massive star that looks like a jack-o-lantern.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured the image, which shows a cloud of gas and dust carved out by the star.

Researchers call the area “jack-o-lantern nebula.”

NASA’s multi-colored image shows the combinations of wavelengths.

They also included that pumpkin outline – so you can better spot the jack-o-lantern.

