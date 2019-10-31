Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

NASA spots celestial ‘ghoulish gourd’

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit!

The space agency is sharing this photo of a massive star that looks like a jack-o-lantern.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured the image, which shows a cloud of gas and dust carved out by the star.

Researchers call the area “jack-o-lantern nebula.”

NASA’s multi-colored image shows the combinations of wavelengths.

They also included that pumpkin outline – so you can better spot the jack-o-lantern.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com