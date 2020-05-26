Multi-state manhunt targets Connecticut murder suspect

(WBRE/NBC News) The search for a Connecticut college student accused of murdering two men, injuring a third and kidnapping a fourth has shifted to Pennsylvania.

On Monday Pennsylvania State Police released a picture of who they believe to be Peter Manfredonia in East Stroudsburg.

The photo was taken along a stretch of railroad track.

State police say Manfredonia is wearing dark-colored shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a large duffel bag. They warn the public not to approach the 23-year-old as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, you should immediately call 911.

