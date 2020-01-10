Muggles, a Harry Potter flagship store is coming to NYC

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Calling all muggles and wizards, the largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York City.

A massive, three-story Wizarding World of Harry Potter store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before — including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ a flagship store — the first of its kind.

There’s no opening date as of yet, but executives say we can expect more details in the coming months.

