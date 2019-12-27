Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at Pennsylvania hospital

Breaking News
UMPC Horizon Hospital in Farrell announced a special delivery on Christmas day

by: WKBN Staff

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell announced a special delivery.

According to the hospital’s Twitter page, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on December 25 at 9:47 a.m.

The post reads: “Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon. Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m.”

