MLB uniforms turned into hospital gowns, masks for health care workers

(CNN Newsource) — The material used to make Major League Baseball uniforms is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns for medical professionals.

The company Fanatics has stopped making MLB jerseys in its manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

Its goal is to now create up to a million masks and gowns.

And the first ones stitched together have a distinctive team look — featuring the classic pinstripes of the Phillies and Yankees.

The fanatics executive chairman said he woke up in the middle of the night and thought of the idea.

The MLB’s opening day was supposed to be on Thursday.

Both MLB and Fanatics say they’re proud to support the brave health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

