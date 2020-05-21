Mississippi church suing on virus restrictions burns down

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A church in Mississippi has been destroyed by a suspected arson fire about a month after its pastor filed a lawsuit challenging the city of Holly Springs on restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi, burned down Wednesday morning.

Investigators at the scene found graffiti at the scene that read “bet you stay home now you hypokrites.”

The lawsuit alleges police officers disrupted a church bible study and Easter service.

A city attorney says nearly 40 parishioners weren’t practicing social distancing inside the church when a violation citation was issued.

Authorities are offering a reward for tips on the arson investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.