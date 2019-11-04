Missing couple found buried on beach in Texas

TEXAS (CBS) – A murder mystery in Texas. A navy veteran and his wife had been missing for weeks when their bodies were found buried on a texas beach, but there RV was seen being driven into mexico.

After missing for more than two weeks authorities recovered the remains of James and Michelle butler in a shallow grave on this texas beach.

The autopsies ruled both deaths as homicides.

The new Hampshire couple started their dream trip a year and a half ago. traveling the countryside in their silver truck and RV. they were last seen camping on this corpus christie beach on October 16th.

Their family filed missing persons report a week later and neither vehicle has been recovered.

Authorities have surveillance video of the truck and RV crossing the Mexico border on October 21st, but the driver isn’t James Butler.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.