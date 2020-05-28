Minneapolis mayor calls for charges in George Floyd death

(NBC News) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges to be filed Wednesday against the arresting officer seen kneeling on a man’s neck shortly before he died during an arrest Monday night.

“I am calling on Hennepin Count Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him. I am calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case,” Frey said.

Protesters clashed with police on the streets of Minneapolis Tuesday, roughly 24 hours after George Floyd’s arrest and death were caught on camera by a bystander.



“He was murdered in the streets and you hear him crying. Everyone heard that,” Floyd’s brother, Rodney, says.

What’s heard and seen in the bystander’s cell phone video sparked immediate outrage: Floyd face down, an officer’s knee pressing into his neck for several minutes as he cried “I can’t breathe.”



In the original press release Monday night police said they arrived at the scene for a “forgery in progress” and the suspect appeared to be “under the influence” and “physically resisted” officers.

Security footage from a nearby business shows what appears to be the moments leading up to Floyd’s death. Officers remove him from a parked car and handcuff him before walking him across the street.

All four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired.

