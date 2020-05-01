Mexican protest singer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85

FILE – In this March 31, 2007 file photo, masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos, left, singer Oscar Chavez, center, and Zapatista commanders Tacho, second from right, and David talk during a meeting in Mexico City. Chavez’s office announced Thursday, April 30, 2020, that he has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verudog, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico’s best-known protest singers, Oscar Chávez, has died at age 85 after being infected with the coronavirus.

Mexico’s culture secretary has confirmed the singer’s death, , and the State Workers’ Social Security Institute said he died of complications from COVID-19 after he was hospitalized on Tuesday with symptoms.

The institute said Chávez had a chronic lung condition and succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Chávez was best known for folk-style songs lampooning Mexico’s corrupt political elite. One such song was “La Casita,” described an imaginary politician’s mansion.

Chávez sang ballads since the 1960s and played in public as recently as 2019.

