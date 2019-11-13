Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

The puppy is affectionately known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does zero harm to the puppy.

So far the tail in his forehead does not wag that we have seen. We have also named him “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Saturday, November 9, 2019

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

At the moment Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will eventually be available for adoption once he is medically cleared. For updates on the puppy, you can visit their website and Facebook page.

