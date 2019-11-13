Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head

Trending

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

The puppy is affectionately known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does zero harm to the puppy.

So far the tail in his forehead does not wag that we have seen. We have also named him “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry…

Posted by Mac the pitbull on Saturday, November 9, 2019

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

At the moment Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will eventually be available for adoption once he is medically cleared. For updates on the puppy, you can visit their website and Facebook page.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com