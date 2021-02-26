Massive industrial complex fire burns structures, buses in Compton area; nearby apartments evacuated

A massive fire at an industrial complex engulfed several structures and burned multiple buses in Compton Friday morning.

The blaze ignited near the intersection of North Santa Fe and East Weber avenues.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks surrounding the fire shortly after 5 a.m.

A row of charter buses could be seen going up in flames at one point as firefighters worked to get control of the fire.

“We’re having some water supply issues,” a fire captain at the scene told KTLA.

Several apartment buildings are located just blocks away from the fire. “We’re preparing to evacuate the residents of these apartment buildings,” the fire captain said.

Video showed residents carrying their belongings as they fled from the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.