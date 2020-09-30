Massive Gundam robot in Japan shows off what it can do

YOKOHAMA, Japan (APTN) — Meet Japan’s newest robot, and it’s a big one.

Construction of this massive humanoid robot began in 2014 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of popular TV series “Mobile Suit Gundam” last year.

Assembling of the 18-meter body was completed in August.

The opening of Gundam Factory Yokohama, which was due to take place on October 1, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally set to run for a year to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

