Maryland resident gets final warning for not wearing pants

by: Fareeha Rehman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WDVM) — People are staying home, and their pants are staying in their closets apparently.

A police department in Carroll County, Maryland, was having trouble with one resident in particular who apparently has been checking their mail without wearing pants.

The Taneytown Police Department posted a final warning for the anonymous offender on its Facebook page, saying: “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Taneytown has a population of 6,816 as of 2018. The police department’s post had nearly 5,000 shares.

It’s unclear what will happen to the resident after this final warning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

