Mariah Carey debuts new video for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Singer Mariah Carey continues to enjoy the success of her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

At midnight on Friday, she debuted a new video for the song which has been a fixture at Christmas-time since it debuted 25 years ago.

Hours after its debut, the video had already been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

Carey hosted a live question-and-answer session for her fans before the video debuted.

This year marks the first time the song has hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Carey has earned more than $60 million in royalties from the song since it debuted back in 1994. She was 24 when she recorded it.

