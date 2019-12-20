Mariah Carey debuts new video for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Singer Mariah Carey continues to enjoy the success of her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

At midnight on Friday, she debuted a new video for the song which has been a fixture at Christmas-time since it debuted 25 years ago.

Hours after its debut, the video had already been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

Carey hosted a live question-and-answer session for her fans before the video debuted.

This year marks the first time the song has hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Carey has earned more than $60 million in royalties from the song since it debuted back in 1994. She was 24 when she recorded it.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.