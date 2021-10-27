ANCHORAGE, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — An Alaska man survived a brown bear attack last week, telling troopers he believed he kicked the animal until it went away.

The man was riding a bike along a riverbed in Cantwell, roughly 200 miles north of Anchorage, when he saw the bear running toward him, according to a news release from Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

He told troopers that he jumped off his bike and started yelling at the bear before falling to the ground and covering his face. He believes he then kicked the roughly 500-pound bear.

The animal bit the man below his right knee before retreating.

According to troopers, the man was able to call a friend for help. He then received treatment at a medical center for puncture wounds and a laceration.

Troopers say the man was carrying a firearm but did not use it.