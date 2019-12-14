Man accused of slapping TV news reporter on backside arrested

Trending

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas Callaway (via Chatham County Sheriff’s Office), Alex Bozarjian reporting live (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man accused of slapping WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian on the rear during a live report has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway is charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident at Saturday’s bridge run in Savannah.

He turned himself in Friday at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $1,300 bond.

In a brief e-mail Friday, Bozarjian’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

WSAV has issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable.

No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.

WSAV continues to support Alex completely as this case moves forward.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com