‘Mad’ zebra captured after being ‘tased’ in Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brief hunt for a “mad” zebra on the run in Tennessee came to an end after about an hour Friday morning.
Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville wrote on Facebook that a zebra was on the loose in the Prescott area of Putnam County. It had escaped a truck and was “tased”, the school wrote, adding that the zebra “is mad.”
Residents were urged not to approach the zebra as law enforcement attempted to capture it.
Ashley Danielle Francis, a teacher at Prescott South Middle School, said she thought the Facebook post was a joke, but later saw the zebra on a highway headed in the direction of the school.
The zebra was captured just after 7:30 a.m., according to the school.
No additional information was immediately released.