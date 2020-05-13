Los Angeles County reopens beaches closed by virus concerns

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, lifeguards patrol a closed section of the beach in Carlsbad, Calif. A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday, May 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Association President Eric Nuñez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has reopened its beaches in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions that have closed most California public spaces and businesses for nearly two months.

County beaches and many city-owned beaches along the 75 miles of coastline reopened Wednesday but with social distancing rules.

The move comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses to reopen under restrictions.

On Tuesday, he said some business offices can reopen. Meanwhile, seven rural Northern California counties have received state permission to reopen their economies more quickly.

