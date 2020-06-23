Los Angeles councilman arrested in federal corruption probe

FILE – In this June 13, 2015, file photo Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is seen at the signing of a minimum-wage ordinance at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Los Angeles. Huizar, who has been under the cloud of a federal corruption investigation, was arrested Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the FBI said. Councilman Huizar was taken into custody without incident at his Boyle Heights home, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller. The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in a $1 million bribery scheme involving real estate developers. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member accused of accepting more than $1.5 million in bribes and other benefits was arrested early Tuesday on a federal racketeering charge.

Authorities say FBI agents arrested Councilman Jose Huizar early Tuesday at his Boyle Heights home.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in the bribery scheme.

The U.S. attorney plans a late-morning press conference to discuss the arrest. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment that was sent to Huizar’s communications director.

