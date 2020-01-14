LAX-bound aircraft apparently drops fuel on elementary school

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) Crews are assessing multiple patients after an aircraft approaching LAX apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video shows what appears to be an aircraft possibly dumping fuel over the L.A. area. Details: https://t.co/xodY4CZ0Iv pic.twitter.com/KM5iZkqPhN — KTLA (@KTLA) January 14, 2020

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE*** 70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured. FFs working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School.

It was not immediately clear how many patients are being assessed or whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

