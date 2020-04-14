Larson fired after sponsors drop NASCAR driver over slur

Kyle Larson gets ready to climb into his car to practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing two days after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race.

Larson used the N-word during a Sunday night iRacing event and the clip went viral.

He was first suspended without pay by Ganassi and then suspended by NASCAR, which ordered the half-Japanese driver to complete sensitivity training.

Sponsors started dropping Larson and Ganassi was left with no choice but to fire the driver.

