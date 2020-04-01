COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Kroger offers ‘hero bonus’ for some workers during coronavirus pandemic

Trending

Kroger operates Foods Co., Food 4 Less and Ralphs in California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — Kroger has announced a “hero bonus” for all of its frontline employees.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The grocer said Tuesday it will add $2 to associates’ standard pay rate — for hours worked March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the “hero bonus.”

Kroger’s chairman and CEO said, “It’s just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency.”

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger’s one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

That bonus to hourly frontline associates pays out on April 3.

Kroger operates over 2,700 stores and several regional supermarket chains in 35 states — including Foods Co., Food 4 Less and Ralphs in California.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know