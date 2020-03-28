COVID-19 Information

Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to health care workers

(CNN Newsource) — Mondays have gotten a little sweeter for health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 30, Krispy Kreme is giving health care professionals a dozen free glazed doughnuts.

This coming Monday is National Doctors Day.

Krispy Kreme says all health care professionals have to do is show their employee ID.

The promotion will continue on every Monday through National Nurses Week on May 11.

The doughnut chain says health care professionals can pick up the dozen glazed doughnuts on the way to work.

But they are also welcome to take them home to share with their families after a long shift.

