KFC unveils fried chicken and doughnut sandwich

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend — chicken and doughnuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich, a chicken fillet between two warm glazed doughnuts, or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a doughnut or two on the side.

Chicken and doughnut sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday, but you don’t have much time.

They’ll only be available through March 16.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.