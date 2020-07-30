Key witness in Red Bull heir case dies in accident

FILE – In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. Charges have been dropped against the Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is accused in a 2012 car crash that killed a Bangkok police officer, Thai police said Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say a witness whose testimony was important in having hit-and-run charges dropped against a heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune has died in a traffic accident.

The accident in the northern province of Chiang Mai occurred just days after police made the surprise announcement that the last remaining criminal charge had been dropped against Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose family owns about half of the Red Bull empire and is one of the richest in Thailand.

Vorayuth, better known by the nickname “Boss,” was wanted in connection with a 2012 accident that occurred when his Ferrari struck and killed a motorcycle policeman.

