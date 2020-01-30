Kanye West to have Super Bowl Sunday Service

MIAMI (CNN) — Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service experience worship event to Miami on football’s holiest day.

According to USA Today, West will take the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater hours before the 49ers and Chiefs take to the gridiron.

The 42-year-old rapper made the announcement Tuesday.

He’s been hosting Sunday Service as a weekly event since January of last year.

It’s usually based in Los Angeles, but he’s also taken it on the road to locations including Ohio, Michigan, and Arizona.

The event features West and a choir performing gospel arrangements of his music, sometimes with celebrities in the audience.

