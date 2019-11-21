K9 officer hangs up leash after 56 dog years of service

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 officer for the National Park Service is retiring this month after 56 dog years of service.

Boomer, of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma, was first recruited in 2011 after completing narcotics detection training.

The K9 has been instrumental in helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community and on special assignment to other Park Service units, according to spokeswoman Megan Wilkins.

Some of Boomer’s favorite duties included performing demonstrations for local schools and community groups, she said. He also enjoyed working with his law enforcement colleagues around the state.

The K9 also enjoyed traveling to other Park Service units to assist enforcement efforts like Mount Rushmore and Jewel Cave National Park. He would also assist the U.S. Postal Service upon request.

Boomer plans on spending the next few weeks giving tips to his successor, K9 Officer Rex, before settling into his retirement, Wilkins said.

He will remain in the Sulpher, Oklahoma area, where he plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels and continue to be a very good boy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.