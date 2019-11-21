K9 officer hangs up leash after 56 dog years of service

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boomer, such a good boy. (NPS Photo)

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 officer for the National Park Service is retiring this month after 56 dog years of service.

Boomer, of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma, was first recruited in 2011 after completing narcotics detection training.

The K9 has been instrumental in helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community and on special assignment to other Park Service units, according to spokeswoman Megan Wilkins.

Some of Boomer’s favorite duties included performing demonstrations for local schools and community groups, she said. He also enjoyed working with his law enforcement colleagues around the state.

The K9 also enjoyed traveling to other Park Service units to assist enforcement efforts like Mount Rushmore and Jewel Cave National Park. He would also assist the U.S. Postal Service upon request.

Boomer plans on spending the next few weeks giving tips to his successor, K9 Officer Rex, before settling into his retirement, Wilkins said.

He will remain in the Sulpher, Oklahoma area, where he plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels and continue to be a very good boy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.