SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) -- A German shepherd has been locked up in a San Bernardino shelter for over a year due to a legal battle and is now facing a death sentence, the dog's owner says.

Jose Sanchez, known as Pepe, says his 11-year-old dog Sheba was held at the Devore Animal Shelter after getting into a fight with a neighborhood dog in 2018. Sheba was declared potentially dangerous by San Bernardino County officials, who placed terms and conditions for letting Sanchez keep her.