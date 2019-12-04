Jay-Z returns to Spotify on his 50th birthday

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 29: Rap artist Jay-Z performs during a sold-out show at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort December 29, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — It’s Jay-Z’s 50th birthday, but we’re the ones getting a gift. Jazzy’s music has returned to Spotify. Someone bring him back his money please!

Jay-Z, the owner of rival streaming service, TIDAL, removed a majority of his music from Spotify in April 2017.

Neither Jay-Z nor TIDAL have offered an official explanation for the rapper’s Spotify return, but sometimes it’s best to accept a gift—no questions asked.

Just found out that Jay-Z’s discography is back on Spotify omg why I win …. lemme go listen pic.twitter.com/b5rFrRttB2 — m (@alreadyyonce) December 4, 2019

HOV FINALLY ON SPOTIFY LETS GOOO — Khalil (@clgdpt) December 4, 2019

JAY Z IS BACK ON SPOTIFY THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/Gk2sydN96b — Erik DeArcos (@ErikDeArcos) December 4, 2019

What will you be listening to in celebration of Jay-Z’s birthday? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia. Now if you excuse me, I’m about to blast “Watch The Throne” on repeat. Happy birthday, Mr. Carter. Thanks for the gift.

