Jay-Z returns to Spotify on his 50th birthday

Trending

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 29: Rap artist Jay-Z performs during a sold-out show at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort December 29, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — It’s Jay-Z’s 50th birthday, but we’re the ones getting a gift. Jazzy’s music has returned to Spotify. Someone bring him back his money please!

Jay-Z, the owner of rival streaming service, TIDAL, removed a majority of his music from Spotify in April 2017.

Neither Jay-Z nor TIDAL have offered an official explanation for the rapper’s Spotify return, but sometimes it’s best to accept a gift—no questions asked.

What will you be listening to in celebration of Jay-Z’s birthday? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia. Now if you excuse me, I’m about to blast “Watch The Throne” on repeat. Happy birthday, Mr. Carter. Thanks for the gift.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com