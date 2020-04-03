J.K. Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ for kids

(CNN Newsource) — Many schools across the world are out for the year — but class is in session at Hogwarts.

Author J.K. Rowling is trying to help make homeschooling a little more magical as millions spend most of their time in the house.

She launched a virtual wizarding world — with tons of Harry Potter material for kids to enjoy.

And they will probably learn something too!

No, we aren’t talking spells or pranks, the Harry Potter at Home hub features educational games, puzzles, and activities.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The first book in the series is also available for free on Audible, so kids can enjoy storytime with their favorite boy wizard and his friends.

Rowling is also helping teachers who want to engage with their students through virtual learning.

She relaxed copyright restrictions — so educators can post videos of themselves reading from the Harry Potter series.

