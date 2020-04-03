COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

J.K. Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ for kids

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Many schools across the world are out for the year — but class is in session at Hogwarts.

Author J.K. Rowling is trying to help make homeschooling a little more magical as millions spend most of their time in the house.

She launched a virtual wizarding world — with tons of Harry Potter material for kids to enjoy.

And they will probably learn something too!

No, we aren’t talking spells or pranks, the Harry Potter at Home hub features educational games, puzzles, and activities.

The first book in the series is also available for free on Audible, so kids can enjoy storytime with their favorite boy wizard and his friends.

Rowling is also helping teachers who want to engage with their students through virtual learning.

She relaxed copyright restrictions — so educators can post videos of themselves reading from the Harry Potter series.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know