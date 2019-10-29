FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – CNN) – It’s the purr-fect day to brag on your feline friends …it’s National Cat Day!

This day is intended to help bring awareness to save the lives of the millions of cats and kittens surrendered or abandoned to a shelter.

The day also reminds us that neutering and spaying our furry companions helps to reduce the population.

Cats are some of the most amazing companions.

If you don’t have one, consider adopting a cat from a local shelter.

If you do… post a furry photo of your kitty to social media with the hashtag National Cat Day.

