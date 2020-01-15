Irish island looking for two people to manage coffee shop

GREAT BLASKET ISLAND, Ireland (WJW) — Calling all coffee and traveler lovers. We’ve found your dream job.

A remote island in Ireland is looking for two people to serve as management for the island’s accommodation and coffee shop.

Great Blasket Island is approximately 4 miles long and 1/2 mile wide, according to the island’s website. It features over 1,100 acres of unspoiled, largely mountainous terrain.

It’s home to an abundance of wildlife and is thriving with Irish culture and history.

There are only a handful of full-time residents living on the island and it is only accessible by boat from the surrounding islands.

The online job posting says the position runs from April to October.

The island is looking for either a couple or two friends to fill the position.

Food and accommodation are provided.

People interested in applying for the job can contact Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.

