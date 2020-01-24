Iowa school district ends Valentine’s Day celebrations

WAUKEE, Iowa (CNN Newsource) — Not everyone is in love with Valentine’s Day.

In fact, a school district in Iowa will no longer celebrate it.

The Waukee Community School District is making that call based on community and educator input.

The feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday and it can be time-consuming for teachers.

Instead of Valentine’s Day, the district plans to hold “Give Love” parties in the spring.

“Our motto in Waukee is ‘give love.’ and, we’ve had that motto for three years,” said Amy Varcoe, communications director. “And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way.”

The district hopes the “Give love” parties will be more inclusive than traditional valentine’s day celebrations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.