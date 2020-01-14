Investigation underway into razor blades affixed to cars

TEMECULA, California (AP/CBS) Authorities in southern California have started an investigation into multiple reports of razor blades being found on cars in Temecula, including blades affixed to vehicle door handles.

KCBS-TV reported Monday that resident Kristen Dalton reported the first incident Thursday to the Temecula Sheriff’s Department after she discovered multiple razor blades on her car door handle.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident. Police encourage people to use caution when opening their vehicle doors and immediately report any incidents to the sheriff’s office authorities.

