Instagram to let you order food, make donations on app

(CNN Newsource) — Instagram is working to help the struggling restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media app has added buttons and stickers to make it easier for people to support local restaurants and bars.

Businesses can add stickers to their Instagram stories and profiles that will allow followers to buy gift cards, place food orders, or donate money.

The fundraiser button will redirect users to Facebook where they can donate through a Facebook fundraiser page created by business owners.

People can reshare the stickers and buttons to their own Instagram stories to let others know how to help.

