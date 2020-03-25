COVID-19 Information

Instagram launches ‘Co-Watching’ feature to share posts over video chat

Trending

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — People are looking for more ways to connect with each other as the coronavirus pandemic continues and everyone is stuck at home.

Instagram has rolled out a new feature in the United States — called “Co-Watching.”

To access, users participating in a video chat on Instagram should see a photo icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

If you tap on that you should be able to share with the group Instagram photos, videos and posts.

Instagram told Business Insider it sped up the launch of “Co-Watching” in order to meet the ongoing demand for virtual connections with friends and family while they practice social distancing.

