Inglewood school officials apologize for 106-0 football score

An Oct. 29 football game between Inglewood High School and Morningside High School drew national attention after Inglewood defeated Morningside by more than 100 points, and now school officials are apologizing for letting the game get that far out of hand.

Inglewood Principal Debbie Tate called the 106-0 final score “unacceptable,” adding that Inglewood head coach Mil’Von James has apologized to Morningside’s football program.

“Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community,” Tate said in a statement on Monday. “While Friday’s game did not reflect our best judgment as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High School football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect.”

County Administrator Erika Torres also apologized on behalf of the Inglewood Unified School District, which oversees both schools, saying the game’s result left the district “saddened beyond words.”

“We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a

similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program,” Torres said in a statement.