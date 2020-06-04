Influencer Jake Paul faces charges after mall riot

FILE – Jake Paul attends the VMA after party hosted by Republic Records and Cadillac at TAO restaurant at the Dream Hotel on August 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records- FILE)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul faces misdemeanor charges following a riot that resulted in extensive damage to a mall.

Scottsdale police say Paul was identified as a participant in a Saturday night looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month. Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, said in a social media post on Wednesday that he didn’t loot or vandalize at the mall and went there to attend a protest against the death of George Floyd.

