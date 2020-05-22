In prison, producer finds new voice for inmates, and himself

This undated image shows music artist J Cole, left, with incarcerated Swedish music producer David Jassy at San Quentin State Prison in California. Jassy, whose sentence was commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, produced an album “San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1,” featuring work from 17 incarcerated rappers. (David Jassy via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — While serving time at San Quentin State Prison, music producer David Jassy taught inmates how to write and produce music.

Now an album of those songs recorded at the prison and backed by Grammy-winning rappers such as J. Cole and Common will be released next week.

In 2010, Jassy was convicted of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, and acquitted of charges of hit-and-run and a second assault with a deadly weapon count.

Earlier this year his sentence was commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said in his letter that Jassy had been extremely committed to his rehabilitation.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.