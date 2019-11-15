Hotella Nutella pop-up hotel coming to Napa Valley

NAPA VALLEY (KRON) — Nutella lovers – this may be the sweetest opportunity ever!

The hazelnut spread brand is planning a pop-up experience in Napa Valley in January, and they’re selecting a few lucky people to bask in all the sweetness.

This won’t be like Taco Bell’s highly-successful pop-up hotel that opened in Palm Springs for four nights back in August.

This is going to be a more exclusive experience, available to only three lucky contestant winners for a stay on Jan. 10 to 12, 2020.

Each winner will get to take along one guest.

Round-trip airfare and accommodations for 3 days and 2 nights are included as part of the contest prize.

You’ll also get a soul food brunch, Nutella breakfast dinner, and Nutella-inspired decor and hotel items, too.

If you’re interested, you must demonstrate in a short video why Nutella makes your morning special.

You’ll be judged based on your “creativity, passion for Nutella and connection to breakfast.”

All entries will be accepted on the Hotella Nutella website now through Dec. 8.

Good luck!

