High school principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating class of 2021

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A high school principal in North Carolina went viral for belting out “I Will Always Love You” to the graduating class of 2021.

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, took the stage at the June 6 ceremony in a cap and gown, but he also brought something else to the podium: his impressive singing voice.

“I hope life treats you kind, and I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of, and I’m wishing you joy and happiness,” he was filmed singing. “But above all this, I wish you love. And I will always love you.”

Footage of the touching moment, filmed by a member of the Guilford County Schools Board, has since been shared by national news outlets such as ABC News, CBS News and Huffington Post, among others.

Applause from the audience grew as the principal got closer to the chorus. As he belted out the titular line, the crowd erupted in cheers.

The song, originally by Dolly Parton and famously covered by Whitney Houston, was written by Parton in 1973.