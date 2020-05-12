Hard-hit restaurants await word on California reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Struggling California restaurants are awaiting word on when they can reopen and many are preparing to provide new safety measures against the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Tuesday to provide more details of what’s required before his plan to reopen California’s economy reaches restaurant dining rooms that have been shuttered since mid-March.
Restaurant owners already have employees wearing masks and they’ve removed tables, anticipating that social distancing requirements will slash their capacity.
