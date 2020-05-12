Hard-hit restaurants await word on California reopening

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif. While President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and “cheaters,” his reelection campaign and state allies are scrambling to launch operations meant to help their voters cast ballots in the mail. Newsom, a Democrat, has announced that the state’s 20.6 million voters will be mailed ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Struggling California restaurants are awaiting word on when they can reopen and many are preparing to provide new safety measures against the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Tuesday to provide more details of what’s required before his plan to reopen California’s economy reaches restaurant dining rooms that have been shuttered since mid-March.

Restaurant owners already have employees wearing masks and they’ve removed tables, anticipating that social distancing requirements will slash their capacity.

